Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

