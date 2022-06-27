Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,195 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. 54,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

