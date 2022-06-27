Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 5.5% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

