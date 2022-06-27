Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $839,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

XSLV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.99. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

