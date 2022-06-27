Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

