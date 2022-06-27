Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

