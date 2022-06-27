Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.