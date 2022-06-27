Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.