Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 19,339 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

