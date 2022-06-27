Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Acquires $14,866.56 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 192 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,866.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,967.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 316,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

