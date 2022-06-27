Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Acquires $14,866.56 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 192 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,866.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,967.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 316,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
