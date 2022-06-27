Horizon Protocol Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $811,139.79 and approximately $61,912.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.