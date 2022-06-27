HOPR Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $610,098.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

