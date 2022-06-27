Hoo Token (HOO) One Day Volume Hits $3.21 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $50.71 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00148164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00067335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

