Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,235,022 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.04.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
