Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,235,022 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $405,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

