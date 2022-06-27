Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 416,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.64.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.