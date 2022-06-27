Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 122,024 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,024 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

SQQQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. 1,304,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,493,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

