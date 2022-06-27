Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 23.8% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $746.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,002,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $779.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.29. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

