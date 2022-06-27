Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.69. 340,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,353,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.