Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.47. 16,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.90. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

