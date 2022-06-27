Hollencrest Capital Management Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 124,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

