Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $11,614,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,727,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,491 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 335,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101,495. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

