Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 21,500 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Separately, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $4,816,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of TPG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. 5,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,086. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.