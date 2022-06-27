Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 683 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,825. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

