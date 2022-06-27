Hive Trading 22% Higher Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Hive has a market cap of $202.86 million and approximately $105.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 445,915,157 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

