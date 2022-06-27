Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 6.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 110,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,277,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

