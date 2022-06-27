Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.