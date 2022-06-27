Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 7.5%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09. 26,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 881,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

In related news, CEO William Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,851.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

