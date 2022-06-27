Hedget One Day Trading Volume Tops $223,222.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $223,222.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

