Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Hits $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00268522 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.