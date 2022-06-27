Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,385 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

RY traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

