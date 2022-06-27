Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $446,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 79.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

BMO stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

