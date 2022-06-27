Head-To-Head Comparison: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 29.79 -$14.76 million ($0.36) -1.79 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.81 -$213.00 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,179.61% -24.85% -23.52% ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.63%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in America, Europe, and Australia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

