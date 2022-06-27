HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,767 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,258. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

