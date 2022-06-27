HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.29. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.