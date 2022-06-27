HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 117,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.75. 19,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

