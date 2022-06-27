HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.52. 123,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,353,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

