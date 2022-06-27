HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,349,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,426. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

