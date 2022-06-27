HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,212 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. 198,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270,541. The company has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

