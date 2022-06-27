HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.55. 1,826,861 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

