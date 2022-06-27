HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. 34,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.