HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. 11,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,898. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.