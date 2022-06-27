HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 38,263 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

