HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

