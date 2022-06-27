Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

