Handy Trading Up 33.2% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $250,286.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00148826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

