GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,147. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

