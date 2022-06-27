GXChain Market Cap Hits $34.44 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $7,182.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,993,903 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.