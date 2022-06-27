GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.58).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,756.20 ($21.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.81. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,401.24).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

