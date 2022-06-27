GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.93) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.58).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,756.20 ($21.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,738.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,664.81. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,401.24).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

