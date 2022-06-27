Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

