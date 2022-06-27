Grin Market Cap Tops $6.92 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $48,835.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,087.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.83 or 0.05756203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00028089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00271512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00598823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00542611 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

